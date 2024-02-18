Jaiswal now owns the third-most runs by an Indian opener in a Test series (Source: X/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks this Test record of Sourav Ganguly: Details

What's the story Yashasvi Jaiswal shattered a host of records en route to a breathtaking double-ton in the third innings of the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot. This was his second double-ton in Tests as his maiden one came in the preceding game in Visakhapatnam. During his knock, Jaiswal displaced Sourav Ganguly as the left-handed Indian batter with the most runs in a Test series.

A stunning knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal started cautiously as he and Rohit Sharma (19) added 30 runs for the opening wicket before the latter departed. The southpaw then joined forces with Shubman Gill (91) as the duo added 155 runs, taking India's lead past 280 runs. Jaiswal was the aggressor in the partnership as he opened up his arms after getting settled.

Jaiswal resumed after being retired hurt

Soon after completing his hundred, Jaiswal got retired hurt due to back spasms. He returned to bat on Day 4 after Gill's departure. The southpaw, who resumed at 104, continued from where he left off. Alongside Sarfaraz Khan, he recorded a 158-run stand. En route, he also brought another double-ton and returned unbeaten on 214 off 236 balls (14 fours, 12 sixes).

Jasiwal goes past Ganguly

Jaiswal has now raced to 545 runs in this series as his previous scores read 10, 17, 209, 15, and 80. He has now surpassed Ganguly in terms of most runs by an Indian left-handed batter in a Test series. The latter hammered 534 runs in the home Test series against Pakistan in 2007-08. No other Indian southpaw has 500 runs in this regard.

Third-most runs by an Indian opener in a Test series

Jaiswal now also owns the third-most runs by an Indian opener in a bilateral Test series. He is only behind the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who slammed 774 runs in the 1971 away series against West Indies and 732 runs in the 1978-79 home series against WI. With two matches still left in the series, Jaiswal can go past Gavaskar.

Jaiswal races past 800 Test runs

Playing his seventh Test match, the youngster has raced to 861 runs, averaging 71.75. Jaiswal, who scored 209 in the preceding game, hammered his third Test ton (50s: 2). His other century came against the West Indies last year. Jaiswal smashed 171 versus them on debut. Jaiswal has also raced past 2,500 Test runs (2,706). This was his 12th FC ton.

Joint-most sixes in a Test innings

Jaiswal, who hammered 12 sixes en route to his knock, equaled Pakistan legend Wasim Akram's record for most Test sixes in a Test innings. The southpaw also became the first batter to hit 20 sixes in a bilateral Test series (now 22). He went past Rohit, who hammered 19 maximums in the 2019 home series against South Africa.

England need 557 to win

India compiled a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England managed 319 as opener Ben Duckett made 153. India declared their second innings at 430/4, setting England a target of 557 runs. Besides Jaiswal, Gill (91) and Sarfaraz (68*) did well.