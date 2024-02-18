Mukesh Kumar claimed his seventh fifer in First-Class cricket (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ranji Trophy: Mukesh Kumar dazzles with career-best 6/32 versus Bihar

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:39 pm Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Bengal speedster Mukesh Kumar dazzled on Day 3 against Bihar in the 2024 Ranji Trophy on Sunday. The pacer finished with career-best figures of 6/32 as he brought up his seventh First-Class fifer. Notably, Mukesh returned with exceptional figures of 10/50 across two innings of the match. Courtesy of his brilliance, Bengal defeated Bihar by an innings and 204 runs.

Spell

An exhibition of fast bowling by Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh claimed 4/18 in the first innings and did even better in the second outing against Bihar. He removed Piyush Singh on Day 2 and returned on Day 3 with the same rhythm. Mukesh castled Mahrour Mangal early on before he dismissed Rishav Raj and Raghuvendra Singh in quick succession. Later, he removed Paramjeet Singh and Ravi Shankar to skittle Bihar for only 112.

Information

A decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign

Mukesh missed a major chunk of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign due to national team commitments. However, he still claimed 22 wickets in five matches at an average of 22.27. He returned with two four-wicket hauls.

Test

Mukesh Kumar made his Test debut for India in 2023

Courtesy of his exceptional performances for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy over the years, Mukesh was selected for the Indian Test setup. He made his Test debut against West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023. Mukesh has returned with seven wickets from three Tests at an average of 25.57. Mukesh had an average outing against England in the second Test at Visakhapatnam.

Career

A look at his First-Class numbers

Playing his 43rd First-Class match, Mukesh raced to 166 wickets at an average below 22. This was his seventh FC fifer and his career-best figures in red-ball cricket. As mentioned, this was his maiden 10-wicket match haul. Mukesh has been one of the standout players for Bengal in the last few seasons, especially in the Ranji Trophy. He made his FC debut in 2015.

Summary

Here's the match summary

Bihar were skittled for only 85 runs in the first innings as Mukesh and Suraj Jaiswal claimed four wickets each. In reply, Bengal compiled 411/5d courtesy of Abhimanyu Easwaran's brilliant 200* and also a fifty from Abishek Porel. In the second innings, Bihar were again skittled out for 112 thanks to Mukesh's 6/32. Jaiswal also returned with 4/34 as Bengal registered a big win.