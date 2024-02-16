Australian women's cricket team player Annabel Sutherland has smashed a historic double-hundred (Photo cricket: X/@AusWomenCricket)

Women's Tests: Australia's Annabel Sutherland joins elite list with double-hundred

By Rajdeep Saha 01:59 pm Feb 16, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Australian women's cricket team player Annabel Sutherland has smashed a historic double-hundred in the one-off encounter versus South Africa at the WACA in Perth. Sutherland came to bat when the Aussies were 167/4. She added a host of remarkable partnerships thereafter to guide her side post 500. Sutherland smashed her maiden double-ton in Test cricket. We will present the details.

Knock

A clutch effort from Sutherland

Sutherland helped Australia finish Day 1 on 251/5 after SA were trumped for 76. Sutherland added 82 runs alongside Alyssa Healy, who was out late in the day for 99. Sutherland was unbeaten on 54. On Friday, she dictated the show and got to a double-century. She got to her double-century from 248 balls. Lastly, she was dismissed for 210 by Chloe Tryon.

Stands

Sutherland has been part of several key partnerships

After adding 82 with Healy, Sutherland added a majestic 144-run partnership alongside Ashleigh Gardner. Notably, Gardner went on to strike a solid 65 from 130 balls. Following Gardner's dismissal, Sutherland added 86 runs alongside Sophie Molineux (33 from 67). Now she has stitched another 40-plus stand with Kim Garth. Australia have a lead over 440 runs and are eyeing a massive win.

Record

Sutherland becomes fifth Aussie woman to smash a double-ton

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sutherland is now the fifth Australian women's cricketer to smash a double-century in Tests. She has joined the likes of Ellyse Perry (213* vs ENGW, 2017), KL Rolton (209* vs ENGW, 2001), Michelle Ann Jane Goszko (204 vs ENGW, 2001) and Joanne Broadbent (200 vs ENGW, 1998). Sutherland has now become Australia's second-highest individual scorer.

Runs

Second century from Sutherland's blade

Sutherland faced 256 balls for her 210. Her knock was laced with 27 fours and two sixes. Playing her fifth match in the format for Australia, Sutherland has raced to 413 runs at 70.50. She now owns two centuries. Before this, Sutherland had smashed an unbeaten 137 versus England. Her double-ton takes her to 228 runs from four innings at home.