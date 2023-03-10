Sports

Alyssa Healy smashes highest individual score in WPL 2023: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 10, 2023, 10:53 pm 1 min read

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy smashed an unbeaten 96 (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy smashed an unbeaten 96 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number eight of the Women's Premier League 2023 season on Friday. This is now the highest individual score in WPL 2023. Batting first, RCB posted 138/10 in 20 overs. Ellyse Perry smashed 52 as Sophie Ecclestone claimed a four-fer. The Warriorz (139/0) won in style.

Key numbers from Healy's knock

Healy brought up her half-century from 28 balls. She had scored 38 runs in the powerplay overs, setting the tone as UP managed 55/0. Overall, her knock was laced with 18 fours and a six. She faced 47 balls and struck at 204.26. Her opening partner Devika Vaidya smashed 36*. In three matches, Healy now has 127 runs at 63.50.

Highest individual score in WPL 2023

Healy has surpassed the previous best score of 90* by her team-mate Tahila McGrath. Notably, these two are the only players with 90-plus scores in WPL 2023. Shafali Verma's 84 for Delhi Capitals is the next-best score.