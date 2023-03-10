Sports

WPL 2023: RCB manage 138/10 versus UP Warriorz

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 10, 2023, 09:04 pm 2 min read

Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma bowled well (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 138/10 versus UP Warriorz in match number eight of the Women's Premier League on Friday. Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry contributed with scores worth 36 and 52 respectively. For the Warriorz, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma bowled well, sharing seven scalps between them. RCB, who have lost three successive matches, need to defend their score.

Here is the RCB innings summary

Smriti Mandhana departed for just four runs with the score reading 29/1. Thereafter, Devine and Perry added a 40-plus stand. The Warriorz hit back with regular wickets, reducing RCB to 130/7. Deepti was the chief architect for Warriorz, getting the key scalp of Perry in the 17th over. This was the turning point as RCB failed to find substance.

Devine and Perry show some fight

Devine scored a breezy 36 from 24 balls. She smacked five fours and a six. She was dismissed by Ecclestone in the 9th over. Perry managed her maiden fifty in WPL 2023. She hit 52 from 39 balls, hitting six fours and a six. Perry has now raced to 128 runs from four games in WPL 2023. Meanwhile, Devine has 132 runs.

Deepti and Ecclestone shine with the ball

Deepti claimed three wickets for 26 runs for her four overs. She now has five scalps in the tournament from three matches. Ecclestone was the pick of the UP bowlers, claiming 4/13 from 3.3 overs.