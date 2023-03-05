Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: All-round DC overcome RCB

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 05, 2023, 06:50 pm 3 min read

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number two (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number two of the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 season on Sunday. Batting first, DCW managed a significant 223/2 in 20 overs. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma contributed with quality scores upfront and set the base. In response, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry's knocks weren't enough. For RCBW, Tara Norris claimed a fifer.

How DC's innings pan out?

DCW openers Shafali and Lanning added 57 runs in the powerplay overs. Both batters went along nicely adding another 105 runs in the middle overs. Shafali and Lanning managed a 162-run stand before Heather Knight dismissed them in the 15th over (164/2). In the final five overs, DCW added another 59 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp contributing well.

Shafali and Lanning impress for DCW

Shafali was sensational for DCW. She brought up her fifty off just 31 balls and then continued to excel with her flair for hitting boundaries. She was dismissed for 84 in the 15th over. Shafali struck 10 fours and four sixes, striking at a staggering 186.67. Meanwhile, Aussie skipper Lanning smoked a 43-ball 72. She slammed 14 fours, striking at 167.44.

Rodrigues and Kapp shine at the death

Rodrigues (22*) and Kapp (39*) did well in the death overs for DCW. Both players managed a 60-run stand and made sure the base created paid dividends. 59 runs were scored in the final five overs.

RCBW struggle with the ball

RCBW struggled with their bowling. Knight was the only successful bowler, claiming 2/40 from three overs. Renuka Singh (0/24) and Preeti Bose (0/35) fared better than the others. Sophie Devine (0/20) was smashed for runs in the only over she bowled. Asha Shobana (0/29) leaked runs and so did Megan Schutt, who conceded 45 from four overs. DCW smashed a boundary in 19/20 overs.

How did RCBW fare with the bat?

RCBW needed a stellar show with the bat and got the desired start, adding 54/1 in the first six overs. In the seventh over, Alice Capsey got the crucial wicket of Mandhana. Perry made an impression with the bat, hitting a hat-trick of fours in the 10th over. However, Tara Norris dismissed her and RCBW couldn't continue with the desired momentum thereafter.

Mandhana and Perry involved in cameos; DCW bowlers excel

Mandhana scored a 23-ball 35 for RCBW. She slammed five fours and a six. Mandhana added 41 runs for the opening wicket alongside Devine. Australia's Perry scored a 19-ball 31. Her knock was laced with five fours. For DCW, both Capsey and Norris shined with the ball. Norris was instrumental, finishing with 5/29 from her four overs.