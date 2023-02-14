Sports

WPL 2023 auction: Decoding the squad of Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants stacked up a decent squad at the concluded Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. They acquired the services of Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, the joint-most expensive foreign buy in the auction. The Ahmedabad-based franchise also have Beth Mooney, Deandra Dottin, and Sneh Rana on their roster. Here, we decode GG's squad ahead of the inaugural WPL season.

A look at Gujarat Giants squad

GG spent Rs. 11.5 crore to buy 18 players at the concluded auction. The tally comprises 12 Indian and six overseas players. Squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, and Shabnim Shakil.

Key buys during the auction

Australian all-rounder Gardner is the biggest name in the side. UP Warriors, Mumbai Indians (MI), and Gujarat were involved in a bidding war to acquire Gardner. Gujarat had the last laugh, having picked her for Rs. 3.2 crore. Gujarat also broke the bank for Mooney (Rs. 2 crore). They also have the experience of bowling all-rounder Rana, who bagged a Rs. 75 lakh deal.

Will Rana lead Gujarat?

Indian all-rounder Rana is the front-runner to bag the captaincy role. She made her international debut in January 2014. Mooney and Gardner are the options among overseas players, considering their experience across formats.

Who are the key players?

Gardner has racked up 1,069 runs in 68 WT20Is at 26.72 (SR: 133.62). The right-arm spinner has scalped 48 wickets at an economy rate of 6.23. Mooney is one of three Australians to have scored over 2,000 T20I runs. India's Rana is a holder of 24 WT20I wickets. West Indies' Dottin, one of the finest all-rounders, has over 2,500 runs and 60 wickets.

WPL to get underway on March 4

The opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).