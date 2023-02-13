Sports

WPL 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues to play for Delhi Capitals

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 13, 2023, 03:50 pm 1 min read

India's batting star Jemimah Rodrigues will represent Delhi Capitals (DC) in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition. The Capitals acquired Rodrigues for Rs. 2.2 crore, outclassing UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians in the bidding race. Rodrigues is one of India's most dependable batters across formats. She recently guided India to a formidable win against Pakistan in the ICC 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

Rodrigues starred against Pakistan Women

Top-order batter Rodrigues played one of her most important knocks against Pakistan. She kept India's hopes alive after they were reduced to 93/3 while chasing 150. The star batter kept rotating the strike, allowing others to attack. Rodrigues slammed her 10th half-century in WT20Is. She finished off in style, having smashed 53* off 38 balls. Rodrigues scored the winning runs in the penultimate over.

Rodrigues has over 1,600 WT20I runs

During the innings, Rodrigues raced to 1,600 runs in WT20I cricket. The 22-year-old, India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the format, made her WT20I debut in 2018 (against South Africa Women in Potchefstroom). In a career spanning over four years, Rodrigues has slammed 1,628 runs from 76 matches at an average of 30.71. The tally includes a strike rate of 113.44.