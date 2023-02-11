Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra skipper Arpit Vasavada slams double-century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 11, 2023, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Vasavada ended up scoring a 406-ball 202

Saurashtra skipper Arpit Vasavada recorded his second First-Class double-ton in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final clash against Karnataka. He ended up scoring a 406-ball 202 (23 boundaries, two sixes). The left-handed batter gave a hard time to Karnataka bowlers as Saurashtra posted 527 in their first innings. Vasavada was involved in a crucial 232-run stand alongside Sheldon Jackson. Here are the key stats.

A captain's knock from Vasavada

Karnataka posted 407 while batting first at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In reply, Saurashtra were 92/3 when Vasavada arrived in the middle. He joined forces with Jackson as the duo pushed Karnataka on the back foot. After Jackson departed for 160, Vasavada added 142 runs with Chirag Jani (72). The former also batted well with the tail-enders as Saurashtra earned a 120-run lead.

How he has fared this season?

Meanwhile, this was Vasavada's third century and maiden double-ton of the season. He now owns 779 runs in nine games in the ongoing competition at a stellar average of 70.81. No other Saurashtra batter owns 600 or more runs this season. Besides three tons, the veteran batter also owns a couple of fifties. Only Himachal Pradesh's Prashant Chopra owns more centuries this season (5).

His numbers in FC cricket

Vasavada made his FC debut back in December 2011. He has since played 76 games in the format, scoring 4,411 runs at a decent average over 39. The tally includes 11 tons and 20 centuries. His only previous FC double-ton came in the format came against Uttar Pradesh in the 2013-14 season. The southpaw scored a career-best 205 in that contest.

20th FC ton for Jackson

Meanwhile, Jackson's 160 was his maiden ton this season and overall, 20th in the format. The batter was struggling with form as his previous seven scores read 18, 21, 19, 1, 64, 24, and 59. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old now owns 6,542 runs across 89 FC matches at a stellar average of over 49. The tally includes 35 fifties alongside 19 tons.

How has the game proceeded?

Skipper Mayank Agarwal (249) and Srinivas Sharath (66) laid a fight-back as Karnataka compiled 407/10. For Saurashtra, Chetan Sakariya (3/73) bagged the best figures. Saurashtra suffered early setbacks, but Jackson and Vasavada powered them to 527. The side hence earned a hefty 120-run first-innings lead. If the game results in a draw, Saurashtra will advance to the final due to the first-innings lead.