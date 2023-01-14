Sports

Suryakumar Yadav vs Sarfaraz Khan in First-Class cricket: Statistical comparison

Written by V Shashank Jan 14, 2023, 05:56 pm 4 min read

Suryakumar Yadav recently scored his third T20I ton

Suryakumar Yadav's record-breaking performance in T20Is got him a spot in the Test squad for the upcoming series against Australia. Although the squad has been announced for the first two Tests, SKY got the nod over his Mumbai team-mate Sarfaraz Khan. The latter has had incredible exploits in domestic cricket over the last few seasons. Here's a statistical comparison of their FC stats.

A look at their overall numbers in FC cricket

Sarfaraz made his debut in 2014. He has since amassed 3,380 runs in 36 matches. He averages an astonishing 80.47 (SR: 69.89). He has clobbered 12 centuries and nine half-centuries (HS: 301*). Meanwhile, SKY debuted back in 2010. He owns 5,549 runs across 79 matches. He averages a healthy 44.75 (SR: 63.56). The stylish batter has slammed 14 tons and 28 fifties (HS: 200).

Why does this story matter?

SKY has cemented his place in India's T20I set-up.

He returned to FC cricket after almost three years in December 2022, racking up scores worth 90, 95, and 38.

He could make a smooth transition in Tests and score at a brisk pace.

However, BCCI's decision to pick SKY over Sarfaraz has surprised aplenty, given the latter broke a truckload of records in 2022.

Sarfaraz's incredible numbers in domestic cricket

As per Mohandas Menon, Sarfaraz has already slammed 801 runs while averaging 89.00 in the 2022-23 season. Notably, the right-hander racked up 928 runs at 154.66 in 2019-20. He followed it up with a mouth-dropping 982-run season in 2021-22, averaging 122.75.

Sarfaraz's numbers for India A

As per Mohandas Menon, Sarfaraz has amassed 205 runs across seven innings for India A since November 2021. He averages 34.16 (50s: 2). His scores read 71* v South Africa A (Bloemfontein); 14 v South Africa A (Bloemfontein); 36 v New Zealand A (Bangalore); 0 and 63 v New Zealand A (Bangalore); 21 v Bangladesh A (Cox Bazar); 0 v Bangladesh A (Sylhet).

Leading run-scorer of Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Sarfaraz scored runs for fun in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22. He concluded as the leading run-scorer, having slammed 982 runs at an astronomical average of 122.75. The talented Sarfaraz bashed four centuries and two fifties. His scores read 275, 63, 48, 165, 153, 40, 59*, 134, and 45. Despite Sarfaraz's heroics, Mumbai failed to get the job done in the final against Madhya Pradesh.

Sarfaraz was a class act in Duleep Trophy final

Sarfaraz was all smiles post the Duleep Trophy final. Playing for West Zone, the middle-order batter bashed 34 and 127* against Hanuma Vihari-captained South Zone. He laid the foundation for his side's 294-run win in the coveted encounter. Notably, he had whipped a match-winning 63 just a few days back in India A's third unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Bengaluru.

Sarfaraz knows the art of scoring daddy hundreds!

Sarfaraz owns eight 150-plus scores out of 12 FC centuries. His scores read 162 vs Tamil Nadu (2023), 153 vs Uttarakhand (2022), 165 v Odisha (2022), 275 vs Saurashtra (2022), 177 vs MP (2020), 226* vs Himachal Pradesh (2020), 301* vs UP (2020), and 155 vs MP (2015).

Most First-Class centuries since 2020

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sarfaraz has hammered the most First-Class centuries since 2020. He has clocked 12 tons in merely 34 innings and averages 108.34. He ranks behind Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (15) and England's Joe Root (13). The duo, however, has taken 81 innings each in this interval. Sarfaraz has already struck two tons in Ranji Trophy 2022-23, tallying 431 runs while averaging 107.75.

SKY transcended his limits in 2022

SKY and his stroke-making grabbed eyeballs in 2022. He remained the only batter with over 1,000 T20I runs this year. He finished with 1,164 runs, having struck at a staggering 187.43. In Mount Maunganui, Suryakumar smashed his second T20I century (51-ball 111*). He became the second Indian after Rohit Sharma (2018) to slam two T20I tons in a calendar year.

SKY aces his return to FC cricket

Suryakumar, India's 360-degree batter, belted an 80-ball 90 against Hyderabad in December 2022. Before that game, SKY last played a FC match in February 2020. He followed with a 107-ball 95 and 46-ball 38 against Saurashtra. SKY was dismissed cheaply in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. He then slammed 51, before a record-breaking 112* in Rajkot. He clocked his third T20I hundred.