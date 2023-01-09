Sports

IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 09, 2023, 09:00 am 3 min read

India clinched the T20I leg 2-1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are gearing up to host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting on January 10. Having clinched the T20I leg of the tour 2-1, the hosts would be high confidence. Moreover, the prominent Indian players are set to return for the series. However, the Lankan team can't be taken lightly. Meanwhile, here we present the preview of the ODI series opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The first ODI will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Only two ODIs have been played at his venue so far and the chasing team emerged winners on both occasions. The track is known to be fruitful for batting. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India have firmly dominated Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (93-57). One of their duels ended in a tie. Their last meeting in the format saw India beat SL 2-1 in an away series in 2021. On Indian soil, the two Asian nations last met way back in 2017. The Men in Blue clinched that series by 2-1 as well.

Big names to return for India

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah are set to return for the series. With the ODI World Cup being a few months away, India seem determined to field a potent combination regularly in ODIs. Though SL will step into the series as underdogs, they would back themselves to cause an upset. SL defeated Australia 3-2 in an ODI series last year.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wicket-keeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

Who are the key performers?

SL opener Pathum Nissanka was on a roll last year, having smashed 491 runs in 11 ODIs at 49.1. For India, Shreyas Iyer was sensational in ODIs in 2022, accumulating 724 runs in 17 ODIs at 55.69. Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest ODI double-ton (126 balls) in his last assignment in the format. Mohammed Siraj scalped 24 wickets in 15 ODIs last year.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Charith Asalanka, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jasprit Bumrah , Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Siraj. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jasprit Bumrah , Kasun Rajitha, Mohammed Siraj.