Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, ODI series: Key player battles

India vs Sri Lanka, ODI series: Key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 09, 2023, 10:10 am 2 min read

Kohli averages over 57 in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are gearing up to host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting January 10. Having clinched the T20I leg, the Men in Blue would be high on confidence and would like to extend their sensational run. On the other hand, SL would want to seek redemption in the 50-over format. Here are the player battles to watch out for in the series.

Virat Kohli vs Dilshan Madushanka

Virat Kohli is back in the Indian camp and would look to amass massive runs against the Lions. As SL possess an inexperienced bowling attack, containing the Indian ace would be a challenge. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka might be asked to test Kohli. Notably, the former Indian skipper has fallen to left-arm pacers 30 times in 109 ODI innings.

Hardik Pandya vs Wanindu Hasaranga

India's newly-appointed vice-captain Hardik Pandya will have the onus to score quick runs in the middle and end overs. The dasher might have to tackle leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in this phase. Notably, Hasaranga has emerged as a wicket-taking machine for SL, and dominating him would take some beating. Hardik has a strike rate of 145.09 vs leggies in ODIs.

Pathum Nissanka vs Jasprit Bumrah

Pathum Nissanka has emerged as a prolific run-scorer for SL and he would be determined to make a significant mark against the Indian team. However, he will have to tackle Jasprit Bumrah's thunderbolts with the new ball. Notably, Bumrah, arguably the finest white-ball bowler going around, has scalped 34 powerplay wickets in 67 ODI innings. Nissanka strikes at 72.2 in this phase.

Dasun Shanaka vs Mohammed Shami

SL skipper Dasun Shanaka gave Indian bowlers a hard time in the T20I leg and he won't mind replicating his heroics. Notably, Shanaka strikes at 137.5 in the last 10 overs in ODIs. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami can challenge him in this phase as he is known for his precision in crunch situations. Notably, Shami has 63 death-over wickets in 64 ODI innings.