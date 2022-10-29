Sports

T20 WC, all-round New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka: Key stats

Oct 29, 2022

Glenn Phillips smacked a 64-ball 104 (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand hammered Sri Lanka in the ongoing 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at SCG on Saturday. Middle-order batter Glenn Phillips smacked a 64-ball 104 to help the Kiwis finish on 167/7 in 20 overs. New Zealand then got a terrific start with the ball to rattle the Lankans. Trent Boult was the chief architect. Here are the key stats that were registered.

NZ vs SL How did the match pan out?

New Zealand were under the mat, being reduced to 15/3 before Phillips and Daryl Mitchell added an 84-run stand for the fourth wicket. Phillips was successful as he belted the Lankan bowlers and brought up a fine century. His heroics helped NZ finish on 167/7. In response, SL were poor at the start and were 8/4 inside four overs before suffering a defeat.

Do you know? Highest score by a NZ batter in T20 WC

As per Cricbuzz, Phillips now owns the second-highest score by a New Zealander in T20 WCs, ranking behind Brendon McCullum (123 vs Bangladesh, 2012). Meanwhile, the fearless batter pipped the likes of Martin Guptill (93 vs Scotland, 2021), and Devon Conway (vs Australia, 2022).

Stats Key numbers for Phillips

Phillips smashed 104 from 64 balls, slamming 10 fours and four sixes. He has now joined KL Rahul, Guptill, Babar Azam, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Evin Lewis, and Chris Gayle among batters with two T20I tons (Full Members only). He ranks behind Rohit Sharma (4), Colin Munro, and Glenn Maxwell (3 each) in terms of century count.

Information Phillips surpasses T20I greats

Phillips' carnage saw him breeze past some of the biggest names in T20I cricket. With 1,210 runs in his kitty, Phillips beat the likes of Suryakumar Yadav (1,111), Angelo Mathews (1,148), Kevin Pietersen (1,176), Yuvraj Singh (1,177), and an in-form Sikandar Raza (1,185).

NZ New Zealand bowlers shine as a unit

Boult (4/13) was clinical for the Kiwis and has raced to 72 scalps. He went past Jasprit Bumrah (70) and Mitchell Starc (71). Tim Southee (1/12) steered clear of Shakib Al Hasan once again to become the top wicket-taker in T20Is (126). Mitchell Santner (2/21) now has 85 scalps, equaling Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul. Ish Sodhi (2/21) has raced to 106 scalps.

Information Hasaranga and Rajitha impress for SL

Wanindu Hasaranga bowled well for Lanka, claiming figures worth 1/22 from his four overs. Hasaranga has now raced to 81 scalps at just 14.93. Meanwhile, Rajitha (2/23) was pick of the Lankan bowlers. He now has 12 scalps at 31.75.