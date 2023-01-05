Sports

2nd Test: Pakistan need 319 runs to win against NZ

Jan 05, 2023

Naseem Shah dismissed Tom Latham (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand declared their second innings (277/5) against Pakistan on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, and Michael Bracewell slammed half-centuries for New Zealand. Each of the five Pakistan bowlers took a wicket each. Pakistan, who are chasing 319, lost two quick wickets without scoring before stumps. Here is the Day 4 report.

The summary of Day 4

Pakistan resumed their innings from 407/9. Abrar Ahmed couldn't last long, with centurion Saud Shakeel returning unbeaten (125). Ish Sodhi took the final wicket for NZ. NZ lost Devon Conway early before Latham and Kane Williamson shared a century stand. Williamson and Henry Nicholls then departed in quick succession. Blundell and Bracewell drove NZ forward thereafter (277-5d). Pakistan finished on 0/2 at stumps.

Second consecutive fifty of the Test for Latham, Blundell

New Zealand opener Latham slammed his second consecutive fifty of the ongoing Test (25th Test half-century). He tackled the Pakistan bowlers with precision and recorded his third fifty-plus score of the series. Naseem Shah dismissed Latham for 62(103). Like Latham, Blundell too registered another fifty in the match. Blundell, who scored 51 in the first innings, followed it up with a 135-ball 74.

Bracewell returns unbeaten

Bracewell, who recorded a two-ball duck in the first innings, gained redemption on Day 4. The middle-order batter returned unbeaten on 74 off 119 balls, a knock studded with 11 fours. Bracewell shared a century stand with Blundell.

Pakistan lose two wickets before stumps

As stated, Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique and Mir Hamza before stumps. The Babar Azam-led side certainly has a point to prove as they endured a horrendous run in home Tests last year. Pakistan hosted England in December and lost all three Tests. As the opening Test against NZ ended in a draw, Pakistan must win the ongoing contest to seal the series.