PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja sacked; 14-member committee to take charge

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 23, 2022, 02:30 pm 3 min read

Ramiz Raja's second stint with the PCB comes to an end

In a major development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sacked Ramiz Raja following the country's 3-0 defeat to England in the Test series at home. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, a 14-member management committee, headed by former board chief and prominent media analyst Najam Sethi, will take interim charge. The committee also includes former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir.

Why does this story matter?

As stated, Ramiz's ouster comes in the aftermath of Pakistan's 3-0 series defeat.

It was the first time Pakistan have been whitewashed in a Test series at home.

Although Pakistan reached the ICC T20 World Cup final with Ramiz at the helm, England and Australia defeated them during the T20I leg.

Pakistan also lost the Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka.

An unwanted losing streak for Pakistan

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan have been routed in a Test series at home (three or more matches) for the first time. It was the ninth instance of a visiting side completing a whitewash in a series. Pakistan have now lost four consecutive Tests at home, their highest such losing streak in home conditions. They lost three successive home Tests between 1956 and 1959.

14-member committee to lead PCB

As mentioned, the Sethi-led 14-member management committee will take interim charge of affairs after Ramiz's removal. The committee has 120 days wherein they are expected to transform the PCB's constitution. It will attempt to restore the 2014 version.

Ramiz was appointed in 2021

Ramiz was nominated directly as the PCB chief on August 27 last year. He had become the fourth former Pakistan cricketer to hold the top post after Ijaz Butt, Javed Burki, and Abdul Hafeez Kardar. Retired judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed, an election commissioner nominated by the then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, oversaw the entire process.

Second stint with the PCB

This was the second stint for Ramiz with the PCB. He served as the CEO between 2003 and 2004. Ramiz was actively involved in organizing India's historic tour of Pakistan in 2004. He also played a key role in transforming Pakistan's domestic system. Ramiz helped the PCB bring in central contracts for Pakistan players. However, he had left by the time they were introduced.

Shehbaz Sharif initiated the removal of Ramiz

The incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also PCB's patron, approved the ouster of Ramiz. The former also reinstated Sethi's comeback, who has been PCB's chairman in the past (2013 and 2014). He and former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf swapped roles in this period. Sethi was last appointed for this post in 2017. Ehsan Mani replaced him a year later.