INDW vs AUSW, 5th T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 19, 2022, 08:41 pm 2 min read

India Women take on Australia Women in the 5th T20I on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women take on Australia Women in the 5th T20I on Tuesday in Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women have conceded the five-match series already, trailing 3-1 after four matches. Australia will want to clinch the final game and finish on a strong note. One will expect India Women to show some character and put up a fight against a champion Aussie side. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The pitch at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium has a batting-friendly surface. Anything above the 180-run mark could aid the side batting first. Fans can expect another high-scoring clash. The match will start at 7:00 PM tomorrow. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and can stream the same on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Australia are the favorites to win the clash

Australia Women have been terrific with Ellyse Perry leading the way alongside opener Beth Mooney. In terms of bowling, the likes of Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown, and Megan Schutt have done an able job. For India, Shafali Verma has done reasonably well but the overall shape in batting is missing. With the ball, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma hold the key.

A look at the key performers

In 74 matches, Mooney has managed a total of 2,096 runs at 40.30. She has piled up two tons and 15 fifties. Perry has 1,400 runs at 30.43 (50s: 6). For India, Harmanpreet Kaur has amassed 2,819 runs at 27.63. Deepti Sharma has 86 scalps in the 20-over format for India at 19.97. For Australia, Perry has 117 scalps at 19.41 (3rd-highest).

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Dream11 team option 1: Richa Ghosh, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, A King, Darcie Brown, Radha Yadav Dream11 team option 2: Richa Ghosh, Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry (c), Deepti Sharma, A Gardner, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Radha Yadav

Aussie Women have dominated the scenes versus India

Australia Women have enjoyed a solid record versus India. AUSW have claimed 21 wins compared to India's seven. Notably, Australia Women have won seven of the last 8 matches versus India in the 20-over format.