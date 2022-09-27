Sports

The controversial dismissal of England's Charlotte Dean: All we know

Written by V Shashank Edited by Parth Dhall Sep 27, 2022, 01:43 pm 3 min read

Dean was run-out by Deepti Sharma in the 44th over (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been in the news lately since her controversial run-out of England's Charlie Dean in the third ODI on Saturday. Chasing 170 with a wicket in hand, England needed 18 runs off 42 deliveries. Dean, who was at the non-striker's end, was run-out by Deepti to garner a 16-win win for the visitors. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dean, who was well-set on 47, was run-out by Deepti after she was found outside the crease before the ball was released.

As per Deepti's claims, she warned the English batter on several occasions and even informed the umpires before taking the controversial route.

According to ESPNcricinfo's Peter Della Penna, Dean left her crease 72 times before being dismissed on the 73rd occasion.

Match How did the third WODI pan out?

India Women lost four quick wickets and were reduced to 29/4. Mandhana and Deepti then added 58 runs for the fifth wicket. Deepti stayed unscathed throughout (68*). Kate Cross (4/26) was majestic for ENGW as they restricted INDW to 169. In response, India picked up wickets regularly as the hosts were reeling at 65/7. England offered a fight, but India kept their nerves.

Twitter Post Dean, a serial offender?

Final notes on this thread. Dean left her crease early 73 times from non-striker's end, including the ball she got out to. That accounted for more than 85% of all balls she started at the non-striker's end. Basically 5 out of every 6 balls in an over, there was an opportunity. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 26, 2022

Twitter Post Della Penna's observation after full match replay

Went back to the full match replay. Charlie Dean was leaving her crease early starting with her 2nd ball at the non-striker's end in the 18th over. Ball still in bowler's hand. Dean is never looking at the bowler to see if/when the ball has been released. Basic lack of awareness. pic.twitter.com/yRokOftidg — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 25, 2022

Statement MCC asks non-strikers to remain within the crease

"Whilst yesterday [September 24] was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more," said MCC in a recent statement. "MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen."

Rule What do ICC's new playing conditions state?

In March, the MCC recommended re-framing the law around the non-striker run-outs, earlier known as "Mankading". The run-out of non-striker before delivering the ball had been a bone of contention. The incident involving R Ashwin and Jos Buttler in IPL 2019 gave rise to this debate. Earlier this month, the ICC stated that the mode of dismissal will now be considered a regular run-out.

Words 'We had warned her', says Deepti

India Women returned to Kolkata on Monday. When asked about the run-out, Deepti said they did it according to the guidelines. "Nothing, it was our plan because she repeatedly... we had warned her also. We did it according to the rules and guidelines." The all-rounder added that they informed Dean and the umpires repeatedly before the dismissal.

Information Heather Knight's shocking claim on the 'run-out'

England's regular skipper, Heather Knight, made a shocking remark regarding the run-out saga a day after the third one-dayer. Knight, who was rested for the entire India series due to hip surgery, wrote (in a tweet) that no warnings were given to Dean, contradicting Deepti.

Twitter Post Knight's take on the run-out saga

1/2 The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate… https://t.co/TOTdJ3HgJe — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) September 26, 2022

Twitter Post Did India lie about the warnings?

2/2 But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/TOTdJ3HgJe — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) September 26, 2022

Information Ashwin praises Deepti for her 'presence of mind'

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Deepti in one of his tweets for her 'presence of mind'. Back in 2019, the then Punjab Kings skipper Ashwin was embroiled in a controversy after his run-out of Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler. RR lost the game by 14 runs.

Muralitharan Sri Lankan legend Muralitharan hits back at Ashwin

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan didn't mince his words as he took a jab at Ashwin. "What presence of mind? No cricketer would play international matches if he or she has no presence of mind," Muralitharan told Deccan Chronicle. Muralitharan further opined that Deepti's move was within cricketing laws but against the 'spirit of the game'.