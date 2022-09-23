Sports

Duleep Trophy, Baba Indrajith smashes a century: Decoding his stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 23, 2022, 11:56 am 2 min read

Indrajith notched his 13th FC ton (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

Tamil Nadu's ace Baba Indrajith clobbered a 125-ball 118 in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final between West Zone and South Zone. He whacked 14 fours before Jaydev Unadkat drew curtains to his innings. Notably, it was Indrajith's 13th ton in FC cricket. The knock helped South Zone register 327/10, taking a slender 57-run lead in the first innings. We decode his stats.

Match How has the match panned out?

Opting to bat first, West Zone racked up 270/10, riding on a lone show from wicket-keeper Het Patel (98). Spinner R Sai Kishore extended his rich form to pocket figures worth 5/86. South Zone were reduced to 40/2, but Indrajith and Manish Pandey (48) saw them through. West Zone have had a terrific start, thanks to Priyank Panchal and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Information Indrajith, Manish share a century stand

Indrajith shared a century stand with Pandey after skipper Hanuma Vihari (25) departed. The pair added 105 runs, guiding South Zone past the 200-run mark. Gowtham and Ravi Teja then propelled them past 300.

Performance A star performer in domestic circles

Indrajith clocked his maiden double ton in FC while playing for India Red in Duleep Trophy 2017-18. Notably, he clocked a ton (109) in the opening fixture of the Duleep Trophy 2018-19. He wound up as India Green's leading run-getter, smashing 149 runs in two matches. He topped the scoring charts for Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy 2018-19, compiling 649 runs across eight matches.

2021-22 Indrajith averaged 99.00 in Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Indrajith led the scoring charts for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22. He managed 396 runs in three matches, averaging a monstrous 99.00. He battered three centuries, with the best score of 127. Unfortunately, Tamil Nadu failed to get past the Group stage, concluding at the third spot in Group H, below Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Information A look at his domestic career

Indrajith, who made his FC debut in Ranji Trophy 2013-14, has raced to 3,983 runs across 58 matches. He has smacked 13 tons and 20 fifties (HS: 200). Meanwhile, he holds 1,154 and 340 runs in List A and T20s, averaging 44.38 and 17.89, respectively.