Ashok Dinda retires: Presenting his numbers in domestic cricketLast updated on Feb 03, 2021, 12:58 pm
Former India and Bengal fast bowler Ashok Dinda announced retirement from all forms of cricket on February 2.
The 36-year represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is between 2010 and 2013.
However, he enjoyed what turned out to be an illustrious domestic career, taking over 400 FC wickets.
Dinda played for Bengal for over a decade before moving to Goa.
Here's more.
Retirement
Dinda thanks parents, Ganguly for helping him throughout
Announcing his retirement in a presser, Dinda said, "Today I am retiring from all formats of cricket. There have been several people, including my parents, who have helped me throughout my career and I would like to thank them."
"A thank you to my on-field guardian, Sourav Ganguly. He has a lot of contributions in my career."
Dinda
Dinda represented Goa in his final season
Dinda moved to Goa ahead of the ongoing domestic season which got curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was the second-highest wicket-taker for Goa in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with five scalps.
However, his economy rate climbed over 10 as Goa suffered an early exit.
Overall, Dinda finished with 420, 151 and 151 wickets in First-class, List A and T20 cricket respectively.
Ranji Trophy
A stalwart for Bengal in Ranji Trophy
Dinda emerged as a stalwart for Bengal in India's premier domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy.
He is the leading wicket-taker for Bengal in the tournament by a fair distance.
In a career spanning 14 years, he took 339 wickets for them at an average of 27.53 (First-class).
Interestingly, he owns 119 wickets more than the next-best Ranadeb Bose (220) on the tally.
Feats
A look at his other feats
It is interesting to note that Dinda is only behind Vinay Kumar, Pankaj Singh, Basant Mohanty, Madan Lal and Ashish Winston Zaidi among fast bowlers in terms of wickets in the Ranji Trophy.
Dinda produced a career-best match figures of 12/142 (First-class) in 2011 when he disarrayed the Haryana batting line-up.
However, his fiery spell wasn't enough as Haryana won the match.
IPL
Dinda also scalped 69 wickets in the IPL
In the Indian Premier League, Dinda played for five franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant.
He finished with 69 wickets from 78 games, including a best match haul of 4/18.
Dinda played his last IPL game for RPS against Delhi Capitals in the 2017 edition.
Notably, the RPS were runners-up in that season.