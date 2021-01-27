In a piece of disturbing news, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is being rushed to the hospital after complaints of chest pain. The development comes nearly a month after the former Indian captain got discharged upon undergoing surgery for the same. According to ANI, the former Indian captain has now been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata where he is being monitored.

Information Ganguly was discharged from hospital in January

Earlier in January, Ganguly got discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after being declared clinically fit. He had to undergo angioplasty after test results showed that he had blockages in three coronary arteries.

Ganguly Ganguly had been diagnosed with a Triple Vessel Disease

Upon reaching the hospital earlier this month, Ganguly was diagnosed with 'Triple Vessel Disease'. Later, Ganguly underwent an angioplasty on the "main culprit artery" which was revascularized with a stent. While many believed that Ganguly suffered a heart attack, India's renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty confirmed that he had a small blockage in the coronary artery.

Twitter Post Mithali Raj prays for Dada's recovery

This is really disturbing news . Praying for @SGanguly99 health and good recovery. Get well soon sir 🙏🏻 https://t.co/xcRvxnfbW1 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 27, 2021

Development Ganguly had to undergo further surgeries for other two arteries