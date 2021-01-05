Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 05:00 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Team India is gearing up for the third Test of the four-match series against Australia, starting Thursday.
India lost the first Test by eight wickets, before coming back to seal the second at the MCG.
Team India will be keen to end a 42-year-long win drought in Sydney.
Here we look at India's record at this venue.
The Indian cricket team has drawn three of its last five Test matches at the SCG against the Aussies.
Meanwhile, the other two Tests ended in defeats for Team India.
Australia and India have played 12 Tests at the SCG.
The Aussies have won five Tests, whereas, India have managed just one win back in 1978.
Six Tests have ended in a draw.
Former legend Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most runs for Team India at the SCG.
Tendulkar amassed 785 runs in five Tests here at an average of 157.00.
He has the joint-most hundreds by an Indian in Sydney (3), besides also racking up two fifties.
Tendulkar also holds the record for the highest score by an Indian (241*).
He has the highest fours (95).
Former spin ace Anil Kumble has claimed the most wickets for India at the SCG.
The leg-spinner, who played three Tests here, took 20 wickets at an average of 32.95.
He took one five-wicket haul (8/141).
Notably, he has the fourth-best bowling figures here and is only one of the three bowlers to have taken eight wickets in an innings.
Tendulkar has accounted for the most catches by an Indian (7).
Team India holds three record partnerships here for the second, fourth, and seventh wicket respectively.
Tendulkar and VVS Laxman's 353-run stand for the fourth wicket is the second-highest partnership at the SCG.
Former Indian wicket-keeper CS Pandit has the record for most dismissals (6).
He achieved the feat in a single Test here.
India hold the record for the highest team score at the SCG (705/7 declared). They achieved the feat in the 2003-04 Border Gavaskar series. Notably, India have scored 600-plus totals on three occasions.
