The January football transfer window is open and several top European clubs will be keen to bolster their squads in wake of a challenging season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With no winter break, a shorter season on offer, and the pressure created by growing injuries, there could be significant movements. Several clubs are also looking to offload extra players. Here are further details.

Dele Alli Dele Alli could unite with Pochettino at PSG

Tottenham mid-fielder Dele Alli has hardly featured this season under Jose Mourinho. Alli needs playing time if he wants to make it to the Euros this year. Reports claim that PSG want Alli and could take him on loan. With Mauricio Pochettino taking over as the head coach, Alli could relish playing under the Argentine. However, Spurs want Alli to fight for his place.

Eriksen Two clubs interested in Inter flop Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen's time at Inter Milan has gone awry. The former Tottenham ace, who joined Inter 11 months ago, failed to offer anything in a system that wasn't in his favor. As per reports, Eriksen's childhood club Ajax and Premier League side Wolves are interested in landing the player. However, his salary, worth around £9m a season, could be a stumbling block.

Giroud Juventus interested in signing Giroud from Chelsea

Juventus are interested in signing veteran forward Olivier Giroud from Chelsea. As per Sky Sports, the 34-year-old Frenchman is on a shortlist of forwards the Serie A club want. Giroud is out of contract in the summer but has been given assurances he will play regularly if he stays at Stamford Bridge. Notably, he was the highest scorer for Chelsea in 2020.

Zinchenko City willing to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko