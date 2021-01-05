After a couple of riveting encounters, Australia and India are set to lock horns in the impending SCG Test. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Team India would want to make the most of their emphatic win in the Boxing Day Test. Under him, the tourists could end a 42-year-long win drought in Sydney. We take a look at the records he can break in the Test.

Milestone Rahane eyes a new milestone as captain

So far, Rahane has maintained a 100 per cent record as a captain. India have won all the three Tests in his leadership (vs AUS in 2017, vs AFG in 2018, vs AUS in 2020). Interestingly, Rahane could become only the second Indian to win his first four Tests as captain. The only Indian captain to have done so is MS Dhoni.

Runs Rahane could complete 1,000 Test runs Down Under

Rahane could become the fifth Indian to complete 1,000 runs in Australia. Among the active cricketers, only Virat Kohli (1,352) has achieved this milestone, so far. Although Rahane requires 203 runs to attain the feat, one could bank on him, given his incumbent form. In the process, he will also eclipse the runs tally of Sunil Gavaskar (920) and Virender Sehwag (948).

Away An opportunity to complete 3,000 Test runs away from home

Rahane is all set to become the 10th Indian with 3,000 Test runs away from home. Thus far, he has racked up 2,891 runs from 40 away Tests at an impressive average of 45.88. Interestingly eight of his overall 12 hundreds have been registered away from home. He could also surpass the great Mohinder Amarnath (3,008) on this tally.

Information Rahane on the brink of achieving yet another milestone

Interestingly, Rahane is also closing-in on the 2,000-run mark in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Rahane, who owns 1,872 runs in these nations, could become only the eighth Indian to do so.

