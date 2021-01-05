Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 02:02 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Tottenham will be aiming to get the job done against second-tier Brentford when the two sides meet in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has referred to the tie as his biggest game since taking charge of the club last year.
Notably, Mourinho has won the competition four times in his career.
Here is the match preview.
Spurs will be without right-back Matt Doherty, who is suspended after being sent off against Leeds, while fellow defender Joe Rodon is cup-tied.
Giovani lo Celso (hamstring) and Gareth Bale (calf) are set to be absent along with winger Erik Lamela who broke COVID-19 protocols.
Brentford are likely to be without mid-fielders Shandon Baptiste (knee) and Christian Norgaard (ankle).
Mourinho knows he is two wins away from a trophy and for a club like Spurs, this is huge.
They last won a trophy back in 2008 and the EFL Cup presents a glorious chance to end the barren run.
Brentford will present a challenge. Notably, they kicked out four Premier League sides to reach their maiden domestic semi-final.
Spurs are participating in their 16th League Cup semi-final, progressing from eight of their previous 15 attempts, most recently in 2014-15.
Mourinho is looking to become the third manager to reach the League Cup final with three different clubs (also Chelsea and Manchester United).
Brentford are featuring in their first-ever League Cup semi-final, becoming the 59th team to reach this stage.
Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Sissoko; Moura, Alli, Son; Kane.
Brentford predicted starting XI: Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen; Mbuemo, Toney, Canos.
Dream11 team prediction (4-4-2): Daniels; Thompson, Sorensen, Dier, Davies; Ghoddos (vc), Da-Silva, Winks, Alli; Kane, Son (c).
Match prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Brentford.
