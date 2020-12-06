Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from Australia's squad for the remainder of the T20I series against India for personal reasons. It is understood that he opted out on compassionate grounds due to a family illness. Cricket Australia (CA) informed about the development ahead of the second T20I between Australia and India. Reportedly, Starc has already left the team bubble after arriving in Sydney.

Statement Starc has all the time he needs: Justin Langer

Australia head coach, Justin Langer, said Starc should be given his space. "There is nothing in the world more important than family and in this case Mitch [Starc] is no exception. We will give Mitch all the time he needs and welcome him back into the squad with open arms whenever he feels the time is right for him and his family," he said.

No update on his return as yet

Starc has left the team bubble after learning of a family illness. Notably, Australia's Test squad is due to link up in Adelaide ahead of the opening match in Adelaide, starting December 17. It remains to be seen whether Starc joins the group.

Who all can replace Starc?

Starc also missed final ODI against the Indians due to soreness. However, he returned to the XI for the opening T20I in Canberra. Now, his absence could make way for fast bowler Andrew Tye in T20I side after a gap of over two years. Besides, the budding left-arm speedster Daniel Sams could also be handed his international debut in the game.

2nd T20I Australia would want to square the series 1-1