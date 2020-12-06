Madrid giants Atletico and Real registered victories in gameweek 12 of La Liga 2020-21 season. Atletico Madrid, who are yet to lose this season, have played 10 games and are placed atop the table. Real Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0 and are third after 11 games. Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman's Barcelona were stunned 2-1 by Cadiz. They are placed seventh after 10 games. Here's more.

Barca Barca script an unwanted record in La Liga

Cadiz registered their maiden victory against Barcelona in La Liga since 1991 to move fifth after having played 12 games. Barcelona have earned just 14 points in their opening 10 league games this season. As per Opta, this is their lowest tally at this stage since 1987-88 season (13, three points per win). Cadiz sit four points above Barcelona at the moment.

Real Real end three-game unbeaten run in La Liga

Real Madrid overcame Sevilla 1-0 to end a three-game winless run in the league. Real's Vinicius Junior attempted eight dribbles against Sevilla (five completed). As per Opta, this is his most in a game for Real Madrid this season in all competitions. Yassine Bounou has become the first goal-keeper to score an own goal in La Liga this season.

Atletico Atletico Madrid have conceded just two goals this season

Atletico Madrid overcame Real Valladolid 2-0 to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign. Atletico top the proceedings with 26 points, having won eight and drawn twice. Notably, Atletico have conceded just two goals so far. According to Opta, this tally is the joint-lowest figure at this stage of the season in La Liga ever (alongside Deportivo de La Coruna in 1993-94).

Duo Special feats for Trippier and Lemar