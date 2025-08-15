'Retirement le lu?': Pant's banter with Rohit Sharma goes viral 

Team India won the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, defeating New Zealand in a nail-biting final under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The celebrations were nothing short of electric after India's victory. On the occasion of the 2025 Independence Day on August 15, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared a video on social media capturing the team's jubilant reactions, including a playful exchange between him and skipper Rohit about retirement plans.

Celebration highlights Rohit's reaction stole the show In the video, Pant captured the reactions of several players including Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. However, it was his interaction with Rohit that stole the show. When Pant asked Rohit about his plans with a stump in hand (hinting at retirement), the Indian skipper cheekily replied: "Kya? Retirement le lu? Har baar jeetenge to har baar thodi retirement leta rahunga?"

Player banter Hum to chahte hain khelo: Pant on Rohit's retirement plans Rohit, who had announced his retirement from T20Is after leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, responded to Pant's question with a smile. He said he wouldn't retire every time they win a tournament. To this, Pant laughed and replied: "Hum to chahte hain khelo," indicating that they just want him to keep playing. This light-hearted exchange captured the spirit of the team's post-victory celebrations.

Twitter Post Here is the video! Happy Independence Day, India. 🇮🇳

Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian.#RP17 📷🕶️ pic.twitter.com/pfgr1tg7da — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 15, 2025