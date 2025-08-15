Tim David boasts T20 strike rate of 162.62: Dissecting stats 

Tim David has been on a roll lately as his stocks in T20 cricket continue to rise. The middle-order batsman, who initially played for Singapore before representing Australia, has been brilliant in his recent outings. Such has been his brilliance that former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra hailed him as the best finisher in T20 cricket at present. On this note, let's decode David's crunch stats in the 20-over format.

Stellar stats David's recent T20I exploits David's recent T20I performances have been nothing short of spectacular. He scored an unbeaten 102 off just 37 balls against West Indies on July 25, breaking the record for Australia's fastest T20I century. Against South Africa, he scored an impressive 83 off 52 balls in the opening T20I and backed that knock with another fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has smashed 265 runs across four T20I innings this year at 88.33. His strike rate is a jaw-dropping 212.

Information Strike rate of 183.46 in 2025 Overall in T20 cricket, David has tallied 699 runs across 23 innings in 2025 at an average of 53.76. His strike rate (183.46) is the fifth-best among batters with at least 500 T20 runs this year.

T20 stats Over 5,500 runs in T20 cricket David has featured in several T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League, ILT20, Major League Cricket, and Vitality Blast, among others. Having played 286 games in the format, the dasher has raced to 5,604 runs at an average of 31.13 and a strike rate of 162.62. He has raced to 359 sixes in the format, besides recording 390 fours.

Numbers His numbers in franchise cricket In 50 IPL games, David has slammed 846 runs at a strike rate of 173.36. His strike rate in the 2025 season read 185.14. Meanwhile, the Aussie all-rounder has 1,326 runs at a strike rate of 157.66 in the BBL. Notably, David has a strike rate of over 135 in 10 of the 11 T20 leagues he has featured in (multiple matches).

Information Here are his T20I numbers Over 1,400 of David's T20 runs have come in internationals. In 59 T20Is, he owns 1,466 runs at an average of 37.58. His strike rate reads 168.50. He owns a ton besides eight fifties. 558 of his T20I runs came for Singapore at an average of 46.50. In Aussie colors, David has raced to 908 runs at an average of 33.62.