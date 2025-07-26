Tim David smashes fastest T20I century by an Australian: Stats

Tim David has smashed the fastest T20I century by an Australian, reaching the landmark in just 37 balls in the third T20I against West Indies . The record-breaking innings was played during a high-octane chase of 215 runs in St. Kitts. David's explosive knock helped Australia secure a dominant victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Here are further details.

Match details A stunning knock from David David came in after the fall of the third wicket at the end of Powerplay and made an immediate impact with a boundary off his first delivery. He shared a match-winning 128-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Mitchell Owen, who contributed a quickfire 36 off 16 balls. Australia chased down the target with ease in just 16.1 overs. Notably, this series marked David's first competitive outing since May after recovering from a hamstring injury.

New record David sets records with a 37-ball ton David completed his century in 37 balls, now the fastest for an Aussie in the format. He broke Josh Inglis's 43-ball record against Scotland last year. Meanwhile, David also recorded the fastest T20I fifty by an Australian batter, reaching the feat in just 16 balls. He broke Marcus Stoinis and Travis Head's joint Australian T20I record of 17 balls.

Career Maiden T20I hundred for David David smoked six fours and 11 sixes en route to his 37-ball 102*. This was his maiden T20I ton, which has taken his tally to 1,303 runs from 56 T20Is at 36.19 (50s: 6). His strike rate is a stunning 166.62. The former Singapore international has slammed 745 runs in Australian colors at a strike rate of 173.25. He now owns 253 T20I runs against WI at 126.50. Meanwhile, this was also David's maiden hundred in the 20-over format.

Performance details Just had a great time: David David's innings featured 11 sixes, just short of Aaron Finch's record of 14 in a single T20I innings by an Australian batter. After the match, he said, "Absolutely not (when asked if he should be batting higher up in the batting order), just had a great time in the middle wanting to make the most of every opportunity with the bat." He added that he was surprised by his performance and grateful for the opportunity.

Owen Record stand with Owen After slamming a 27-ball fifty on his international debut, Owen played another solid hand. He smoked three sixes and two fours en route to his 36* off 16 balls. The 128*-run stand between him and David is the highest for an Australian pair for the fifth wicket or lower in T20Is. Meanwhile, Owen now owns 1,046 runs from 51 T20 games at 26.82 with his strike rate being 187.45. The tally includes three fifties and a couple of tons.