Rahul Gandhi admits 'mistake', vows caste census for OBC justice

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday admitted that he failed to understand the issues faced by the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in India. Speaking at a "Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan" in Delhi, he said not conducting a caste census earlier was his mistake and promised to rectify it. He said the recent caste census in Telangana would have national repercussions, calling it a political earthquake.

Admission of error Gandhi says he understood tribal issues but not OBC concerns Gandhi stated he had done justice to several issues during his political career, such as the land acquisition bill and MGNREGA. However, he confessed that he failed to protect OBC interests. He said that while he understood Dalit and tribal issues, he didn't grasp OBC concerns deeply enough earlier. "I regret that if I had known more about your history and issues, I would have got the caste census conducted," Gandhi said.

Census commitment 'Telangana caste census historic, will have national repercussions' Gandhi assured that all Congress-ruled states would conduct a caste census and conduct an "X-ray" of the population. He called the Telangana caste census a major political event whose impact would soon be felt nationally. He said the timing was right for such an exercise, as it would be conducted more thoroughly now than in the past.

Political criticism Congress leader calls PM Modi all show and no substance Gandhi also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "all show and no substance." He said the media had "inflated" PM Modi's image. He urged OBC youth to recognize their strength and called the RSS their "biggest enemy" for trying to erase their history. He asked them to unite and be aware of their rights and representation.

Census reiteration Data is important in the 21st century, says Gandhi Gandhi reiterated that the Congress party would conduct caste censuses in all its ruled states. He stressed data was important in the 21st century, citing Telangana's data on SC, ST, and OBC representation in various sectors. He said these communities were underrepresented in high-value corporate jobs but overrepresented in low-wage jobs under MGNREGA and among gig workers.