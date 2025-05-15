Congress to hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' to honor armed forces
What's the story
The Congress party has announced it will hold Jai Hind Sabhas across the country from May 20-30 to salute the bravery and achievements of the armed forces.
In a post on X, KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, added the public gatherings would also raise important questions over security lapses and the government's handling of national security.
Nationwide gatherings
'Jai Hind Sabhas' to be held in multiple states
The Jai Hind Sabhas will be held in states including Delhi, Shimla, Patna, Pune, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar.
The events are likely to involve not just army veterans, but also party leaders and the public.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recently reiterated the party's unwavering support for the armed forces in their fight against terrorism.
He said they stand "like a rock" with our armed forces and fully back actions taken against Pakistan.
Parliamentary action
Calls for special parliament session
Ramesh also emphasized the need for an all-party meet, noting that two attempts were made to hold one, but PM Narendra Modi was not present.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have written to PM Modi seeking a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
They reiterated this "unanimous request" of the opposition for immediate action on the issue.
Political parallel
BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' coincides with Congress's initiative
A similar event has already been started by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The BJP launched its Tiranga Yatra on May 13, celebrating the success of 'Operation Sindoor.'
The campaign will run till May 23, overlapping with Congress's Jai Hind Sabhas scheduled from May 20 to May 30.
The campaign will feature large public meetings, bike rallies, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and awareness events to showcase the success of 'Operation Sindoor.'