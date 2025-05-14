What's the story

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered that an FIR be filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kunwar Vijay Shah by Wednesday evening for referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as a "sister of terrorists."

The court found prima facie evidence of offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against Shah.

A division bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Anuradha Shukla further warned that in case of any default by the DGP, he will also face prosecution.