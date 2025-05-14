'Ameriki papa (Trump)...ne war rukwa di kya': Congress taunts Centre
What's the story
Congress has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over US President Donald Trump's claim that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
Trump, during a recent Saudi Arabia visit, claimed credit for mediating the historic ceasefire using trade as leverage and sanctions/threats as tools.
Congress has now questioned whether India's security interests were compromised under US pressure.
Criticism
Jairam Ramesh questions Modi and Jaishankar's silence
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the silence of PM Modi and Jaishankar over Trump's claims on X.
Ramesh said, "A few days ago we learned of the ceasefire with Pakistan from the President of the US. Now...the President reveals that he may have coerced and blackmailed India....using the carrot-and-stick of sanctions and trade deals."
"What do the typically loquacious PM...EAM have to say about this revelation? Did they mortgage India's security interests in the face of US pressure?"
Parallels drawn
Congress party draws parallels with Modi's Russia-Ukraine war claim
"Ameriki papa ne war rukwa di kya?" Ramesh added.
The remarks were a snarky reference to a promotional video broadcast on PM Modi's official YouTube channel in March 2024 last year, implying that India played a major role in ceasing the war between Ukraine and Russia.
India had allegedly intervened for the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine.
Accusation
Congress accuses Trump of 'hyphenating' India and Pakistan
The Congress has also accused Trump of "hyphenating" India with Pakistan, saying the act equates PM Modi with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif.
Pawan Khera, head of Congress's media and publicity department, asked if such a comparison was acceptable to the Prime Minister's Office.
Regarding Trump's claims, Indian government sources in New Delhi said the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed to halt all firings, and no third party was involved.