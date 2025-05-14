Lok Sabha speaker's daughter wins case challenging her UPSC passing
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has confirmed an interim order for the removal of defamatory posts on social media against Anjali Birla, daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The defamatory posts alleged that Anjali had cleared her UPSC exams in her first attempt due to her father's influence.
The interim order issued on July 23, 2024, directed Google and X to take down the posts in 24 hours.
Defamation case
Allegations of undue influence in UPSC success
"This suit is decreed in favor of the Plaintiff (Anjali Birla) directing Defendants No. 1 and 2 to take down/remove the social media posts," the court stated.
The allegations came to light following Birla's election as Lok Sabha Speaker and the NEET UG paper leak controversy.
However, Anjali denied the allegations, claiming the social media accounts were part of a "pre-planned conspiracy" to defame her and her father.
Legal proceedings
Anjali Birla refutes allegations, seeks legal action
Furthermore, contrary to claims in the posts, she is not an IAS officer but an IRPS officer.
She had taken the UPSC exams in 2019 and joined the commission in April 2021 after finishing her mandatory training last year.
She eventually approached the HC seeking the removal of defamatory posts against her. She listed out 16 X accounts, including that of a parody account of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, from whom she sought relief.
Confirmation
Court affirms removal of defamatory posts
Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Anjali, told the court that after its interim order, intermediaries (X and Google) had removed the posts.
He also requested that the court confirm its interim ruling and decree the suit.
The court then decreed the suit in her favor.
"Any....offending social media post(s), which comes to the knowledge of the Plaintiff, and on a request being made to remove the post(s), the same shall be removed. Interim injunction stands confirmed," it said.