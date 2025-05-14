What's the story

The Delhi High Court has confirmed an interim order for the removal of defamatory posts on social media against Anjali Birla, daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The defamatory posts alleged that Anjali had cleared her UPSC exams in her first attempt due to her father's influence.

The interim order issued on July 23, 2024, directed Google and X to take down the posts in 24 hours.