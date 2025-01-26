What's the story

OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has been slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit by Indian and international book publishers.

The case, filed in New Delhi, is part of a global legal effort to stop the ChatGPT chatbot from using copyrighted content.

Similar lawsuits have been filed against OpenAI in other countries, where authors, news outlets, and musicians have accused tech companies of using their copyrighted work to train AI services.