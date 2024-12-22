Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is proposing changes to its search distribution contracts to address antitrust concerns.

The tech giant plans to stop linking licenses for Chrome, Search, and Google Play with the preinstallation of its other apps, while still allowing payments for default search placement in browsers.

Despite these changes, Google intends to challenge a recent ruling that labeled it a monopolist, with a revised proposal due in March and a trial set for April.

Google offers contract changes in antitrust case

Google resists DOJ's call to sell Chrome, offers alternative solutions

Dec 22, 2024

What's the story In a bid to avoid the forced sale of its Chrome browser, Google has offered a one-of-a-kind solution to the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust concerns. The proposal from the tech giant revolves around changing its payment agreements with companies like Apple and Mozilla, which prioritize Google's services. It also plans to change licensing deals with Android phone makers and contracts with wireless carriers.

Plan details

Proposal targets search distribution contracts

Google's regulatory VP, Lee-Anne Mulholland, clarified on the company blog that their proposal is specifically aimed at search distribution contracts. For three years, Google plans to prevent deals linking licenses for Chrome, Search, and Google Play with the placement/preinstallation of its other apps such as Google Assistant.

Payment strategy

It allows for default search placement payments

Google's proposal would still allow the company to pay for default search placement in browsers. However, it adds flexibility by allowing multiple deals across different platforms or browsing modes. The tech giant also proposes a requirement to review these deals at least annually, ensuring a regular reassessment of its agreements with other companies.

Appeal plan

Company's plans to appeal against monopoly ruling

Despite its proposal, Google still plans to appeal Judge Amit Mehta's ruling that deemed the company a monopolist. The tech giant has announced plans to file a revised proposal on March 7, ahead of a two-week trial over the matter in April. The move shows Google's willingness to address antitrust concerns while also defending its business practices in the court.