Veo was first announced in May 2024

Google releases Veo, its first AI model for video creation

By Mudit Dube 05:47 pm Dec 04, 202405:47 pm

What's the story Google has launched its advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) video model, Veo, for businesses. The innovative tool was first introduced in May 2024 and is now available through a private preview on Google's Vertex AI platform. The launch of Veo marks a significant milestone in the AI industry, as it comes ahead of the release of OpenAI's rival product, Sora.

Veo's capabilities and performance

Veo is built to create high-quality 1080p videos, employing a range of visual and cinematic styles from text or image prompts. The clips generated initially were a little over a minute long, but Google hasn't mentioned any length limitations for the preview release. The quality of these AI-generated videos is so good that unless you look closely, it's hard to differentiate them from human-made ones.

Google expands access to Imagen 3

Along with Veo, Google is also expanding access to its Imagen 3 text-to-image generator. Starting next week, all Google Cloud customers will be able to use the tool via Vertex. The move comes after its initial US launch on Google's AI Test Kitchen in August. Approved users will get access to new features like prompt-based photo editing and customization options for generated images.

Safeguards and SynthID technology in Veo, Imagen 3

Google has added safeguards in both Veo and Imagen 3 to avoid the generation of harmful content or copyright infringement. However, some have found the measures can be bypassed. To tackle the problem of misinformation and misattribution, all content created by these tools is embedded with DeepMind's SynthID technology. This invisible digital watermark is similar to Adobe's Content Credentials system in its own image and video generative AI models.

AI-generated content boosts revenue for organizations

The launch of Google's Veo also puts OpenAI under pressure to deliver its promised Sora by the end of 2024. Already, AI-generated content is being used in ad campaigns, like Coca-Cola's recent holiday promotion. According to Google, 86% of organizations that have adopted generative AI have reported an increase in revenue. This trend highlights the growing importance and potential profitability of advanced AI tools like Veo in business.