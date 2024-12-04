Summarize Simplifying... In short Booking train tickets on Paytm is a simple process. Users need to select their journey details, choose a train and seat, and proceed with payment using their IRCTC login.

Upon successful payment, an e-copy of the ticket is sent to the user's registered email and mobile number, eliminating the need for a physical ticket.

The platform also provides instant refunds on ticket cancelations

Want to book train tickets on Paytm? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:42 pm Dec 04, 202405:42 pm

What's the story Paytm, a popular payment services company in India, offers a range of Indian Railways-related services. Users can book train tickets, including tatkal tickets, check live train status and PNR statuses of their reservations. The platform also provides instant refunds on ticket cancelations. Let us see how to book tickets on the platform.

Booking process

First open the Paytm app or website

To book train tickets on Paytm, users have to log in to the app or head over to (tickets.paytm.com/trains). After selecting their source and destination railway stations and entering the journey date, they can click "Search" to see available trains. They can then select a train, check seat availability, and choose their preferred seat and class before proceeding with the booking using their IRCTC login ID.

Guide

What next?

Next, they have to fill a form that comes up on the screen and click "Book" button. Now, they have proceed for payment and choose their preferred method: Debit/Credit Card or Net banking. Once done, they will be redirected to the IRCTC website to enter the password. On entering it, the booking will be complete.

Confirmation

Paytm sends an e-copy of ticket upon payment

On payment completion, Paytm sends an e-copy of the payment and ticket via e-mail and SMS on the registered email ID and mobile number, respectively. There's no need to carry a physical copy of the ticket for boarding the train.