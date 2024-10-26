Meta AI partners with Reuters to deliver real-time news updates
Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has landed a multi-year deal with Reuters, giving it access to the news agency's content, according to Axios. The deal comes just weeks after OpenAI struck similar partnerships with media outlets like TIME and Dotdash Meredith. The collaboration will allow US users to get real-time news updates from Meta's AI tool, which will cite and link back to relevant Reuters articles.
Meta's 1st AI news deal
This partnership is Meta's first AI news deal. However, it isn't the company's first partnership with Reuters, which has been working as a fact-checking partner for Meta since 2020. A Meta spokesperson told Axios that with this partnership with Reuters, their AI can now deliver summaries and links to Reuters content in response to news-related queries.
Enhancing user experience with Reuters content
The Meta spokesperson further explained, "While most people use Meta AI for creative tasks, deep dives on new topics or how-to assistance, this partnership will help ensure a more useful experience for those seeking information on current events." However, it remains unclear whether Meta will gain access to Reuters's library to train its learning language model, Llama. The financial details of the deal are also undisclosed at this time.