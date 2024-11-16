Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming Samsung XR glasses, powered by Qualcomm's AR1 chipset, are expected to feature a 12MP camera and a 155mAh battery, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Despite lacking a display, the glasses are set to support advanced features like payment, QR code recognition, and gesture and human recognition functions, potentially making them more functional than Meta's product.

The eyewear will be released in H2 2025

Samsung XR glasses specs revealed in a new leak

By Akash Pandey 05:40 pm Nov 16, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Samsung is reportedly working on its new XR glasses in collaboration with Google. The smart eyewear is expected to enter the market in the second half of 2025. As per a report from China's Wellsen XR, the first production run for the glasses will be 500,000 units and they will be released in Q3 2025.

Feature comparison

Similar hardware as Ray-Ban Meta

The next Samsung XR glasses will reportedly come with Qualcomm's AR1 chipset, the same processor that powers the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. However, it still remains unclear which generation of the chipset will be used as Qualcomm had already released AR2 in 2022. The report also indicates that the glasses will pack a 12MP camera and a 155mAh battery, closely matching Ray-Ban Meta product specs. The glasses are expected to weigh around 50g.

Tech specs

No display but advanced features

The Wellsen XR report suggests Samsung's XR glasses won't have a display. This is assumed considering the same weight and battery size as the Ray-Ban Meta, which also doesn't have a display. Nevertheless, the glasses are expected use Gemini to support advanced features like "payment," QR code recognition, "gesture recognition," and "human recognition functions." These capabilities indicate Samsung's product could be more functional than Meta's offering.

