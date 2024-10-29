Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's Gmail web users can now craft and tweak emails using artificial intelligence with the new "Help me write" feature.

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:04 am Oct 29, 202410:04 am

What's the story Google has expanded its "Help me write" feature to Gmail on the web, allowing users to generate or edit emails with Gemini AI. Just like its mobile avatar, users will be prompted to use this feature when they open a new draft in Gmail. However, this cutting-edge tool is only available to those who subscribe to Google One AI Premium or have the Gemini add-on for Workspace.

The "Help me write" feature goes beyond merely creating an email draft. It also offers users tips on how to formalize, elaborate, or condense their messages. This feature is designed to improve the overall quality and effectiveness of communication via Gmail. Google has even added a shortcut for the "polish" option in this toolset, which appears on drafts with more than 12 words.

For Gmail on the web, you can either click the shortcut or press Ctrl + H to quickly refine an email. On mobile, this option will replace the existing "Refine my draft" shortcut. The app will refine the message automatically when you swipe the "polish" shortcut, letting you further tweak your messages with Google's other AI editing tools.

Google has started a phased rollout of the "Help me write" feature on the web, along with its new "polish" shortcut. This update comes as part of Google's continuous efforts to enhance user experience, and make communication more efficient through its platforms.