Technology

Google rolls out redesigned Gmail: Check all the new features

Google rolls out redesigned Gmail: Check all the new features

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 28, 2022, 04:38 pm 3 min read

Google first gave us a sneak peek at the integrated Gmail back in January. Now, the company has announced that the redesigned Gmail is rolling out to everyone. The new layout is based on Google's Material Design 3 and has Chat, Meet, and Spaces collected together for a seamless experience. The company has also teased what seems like a special, tablet-only Gmail app.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google has been working toward a unified Workspace. The new Gmail design is a step in that direction.

The idea of not having to open separate tabs for Meet or Chat would certainly help in reducing the Workspace clutter.

Add to that the AI-powered search optimization, and we have a single-stop solution that will make Workspace communication easier than ever.

New design Accessing Meet, Chat, and Spaces is now easier

The redesigned Gmail has Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet buttons in a single list at the top of the new sidebar on the left. They are easily accessible as you'll be able to jump from one another without having to open them separately. You can also hover over Mail, Chat, and Spaces to see the conversations in that section.

Other features Conversation bubbles with incoming message snippets are now available

You can use Quick Settings to choose the apps you want to see in the new sidebar. For those who love labels in Gmail, you can find system labels and custom labels when you click or hover over Mail. Google has also added conversation bubbles with snippets of a message to enable quick reply to incoming messages.

Information Gmail search has been optimized by 'search chips'

Along with updating Gmail's design, Google has also optimized searching for emails with the addition of 'search chips.' This will help make sorting and filtering search results much easier.

Old look Users have the option to go back to old look

Gmail's new design is optional, at least for now. Google has given users an option to switch back to the old look. All you have to do is go to settings and click on 'Go back to original Gmail view.' Then tap 'Reload.' If you haven't enabled Chat yet, you'll still get the new design, but without Chat and Spaces.

Information Tablet users are set to get an improved Gmail experience

While announcing the changes to Gmail, Google also teased us about introducing "an improved experience for tablet users" later this year. There will be better emojis, accessibility features, and "a whole lot more."