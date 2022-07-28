Technology

In a first, GTA 6 will feature playable female protagonist

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 28, 2022, 12:48 pm 2 min read

The female protagonist will be a Latina

In a bid to make the gaming experience more inclusive, Rockstar Studios will introduce a playable female character in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 game. The character shall be part of a pair of bank robbers in a story influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Moreover, the game will feature a single city initially (fictionalized Miami) and is expected to debut by March 2024.

Context Why does this story matter?

GTA 6 is a successor to GTA 5, the second best-selling game of all time (165 million copies sold). The franchise is infamous for its portrayal of women as sex objects.

With a change in work culture at Rockstar, GTA 6 is expected to be different from its predecessors. A female protagonist will be introduced in the game's single-player campaigns for the first time.

Changes Rockstar is trying to create a more progressive image

Rockstar is trying to usher in institutional changes to create a safer working space for employees. They include the removal of abusive managers, reducing overtime for completing games on time and converting contractors into full-time employees. This has boosted the morale at the company to a great extent and it is now "a boys' club transformed into a real company."

Goodwill Changes are also being made to the games

After the killing of George Floyd in 2020, Rockstar junked a playing mode it wanted to introduce in Grand Theft Auto Online. Called Cops 'n' Crooks, players had to organize into teams of good and bad guys. However, this seemed tone-deaf and is unlikely to be released. The firm is also trying to ensure that fewer jokes are made about marginalized groups in GTA.

Details A brief look at GTA 6

GTA 6 has been in development since 2014 and was officially confirmed this year. The game is codenamed 'Project Americas' and was originally supposed to include several areas based on North and South America. However, the plans were scrapped. Its launch version will include a fictionalized Miami and surrounding areas. However, it will be updated with "new missions and cities on a regular basis."

Timeline History of Rockstar Studios

​​​​​Rockstar Games is a division of Take-Two Interactive Software and was founded by British game makers in 1998. Famous for its open-world video games, the firm employs thousands worldwide. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is its most famous property and accounted for 31% of Take-Two's $3.5 billion revenue in fiscal 2022. The Red Dead Redemption and Max Payne games also enjoy immense popularity.