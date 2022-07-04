Technology

WhatsApp will soon let you hide your 'Online' status

Jul 04, 2022

The feature will debut on WhatsApp beta for iOS (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

To ensure its competitive edge in the market, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new privacy-oriented feature. It will reportedly allow users to choose who will be able to see their 'Online' status when they open the app for chatting or updating statuses. The feature is currently under development and it is unclear when it will be released to the public.

Context Why does this story matter?

Many users who are stalked or want to use WhatsApp without being disturbed feel that hiding the 'Online' status is a necessity. Thankfully, the messaging platform is finally hearing their pleas.

WhatsApp has introduced several privacy-oriented changes over the years such as the ability to hide profile pictures and disabling read receipts as well as 'blue tick' read receipts.

Features There will be 2 settings for the 'Online' indicator

Users will be able to choose between two settings for their 'Online' indicator. It can be set to 'Everyone,' allowing everybody except blocked contacts to see when they are online. There will also be a 'Same as Last Seen' option that will show the 'Online' indicator to only those who are permitted to see the user's 'Last Seen' indicator.

Information The 'Online' indicator will be dictated by 'Last Seen' option

The 'Online' status will be available to fewer or more people, depending on how the 'Last Seen' is set. For example, if 'Last Seen' is set to 'Nobody' and 'Online' status to 'Same as Last Seen,' nobody will be able to see both the indicators.

Method The privacy feature will debut on WhatsApp beta for iOS

The ability to hide the 'Online' indicator will first debut on the WhatsApp beta for iOS. The same feature will be introduced in a future beta update for Android as well as Desktop versions of the messaging app. At the moment, we do not know when this privacy feature will be rolled out to the public.

