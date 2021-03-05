Apple iOS version 14.5 beta testers noticed that Siri would ask you to select a player or streaming service when you instructed it to play music for the first time. This led them to assume Apple will allow users to set a default service for music. Apple has clarified to TechCrunch that iOS 14.5 does not allow users to set a default music service.

Puzzled users Siri will ask for music service preference every few weeks

The iOS 14.5 version was released for beta testing in February. The operating system allows you to set a default browser app and an email app, but no music service. In fact, Siri may ask you for your preference again in a few weeks. This could puzzle users who thought they already set a particular app as the "default" service.

Learning curve Siri will learn your preferences and improve over time

Apple's clarification could disappoint people who thought iOS finally provisioned for a default music service. However, all is not lost. Apple added that Siri will learn your music preferences over time. At some point, it could automatically use Pandora when you ask for a radio station to play, and switch to Spotify when you ask for pop music.

Additional intelligence Developers can help Siri learn your preferences quicker

Siri's accuracy of selecting the service based on the requested content can be improved in other ways as well. Developers for music players and streaming services can allow Siri to access data regarding what people listen to in their app and why. iOS users can still instruct Siri to play content using a specific app. Such requests also improve its service selection's intelligence.

Eventually Siri's learning could substitute for absence of a default setting