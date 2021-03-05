Vivo X60 series will arrive in India sometime later this month, according to Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy at Vivo India. The line-up includes X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ models, which are already available in China. They handsets come with a 120Hz screen, a top-tier chipset, up to quad rear cameras, and up to 55W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phones offer an AMOLED screen

Vivo X60 series sports a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a metal-glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras. The handsets sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The are offered in While, Dark Blue, Orange, Aurora, and Gray color options.

Cameras Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 50MP main camera

The Vivo X60 is equipped with a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP portrait lens. The X60 Pro offers a similar module but with an additional 8MP periscope lens. The X60 Pro+ packs a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP periscope camera. For selfies, the smartphones sport a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals The handsets boot Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are powered by an Exynos 1080 processor, while the X60 Pro+ is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. They come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0. The vanilla model houses a 4,300mAh battery whereas the X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ handsets pack a 4,200mAh battery.

Information Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+: Pricing and availability