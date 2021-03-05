-
Vivo X60 series to debut in India later this monthLast updated on Mar 05, 2021, 06:34 pm
-
Vivo X60 series will arrive in India sometime later this month, according to Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy at Vivo India. The line-up includes X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ models, which are already available in China.
They handsets come with a 120Hz screen, a top-tier chipset, up to quad rear cameras, and up to 55W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
The phones offer an AMOLED screen
-
Vivo X60 series sports a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a metal-glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras.
The handsets sport a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
The are offered in While, Dark Blue, Orange, Aurora, and Gray color options.
-
Cameras
Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 50MP main camera
-
The Vivo X60 is equipped with a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP portrait lens. The X60 Pro offers a similar module but with an additional 8MP periscope lens.
The X60 Pro+ packs a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP periscope camera.
For selfies, the smartphones sport a 32MP front-facing snapper.
-
Internals
The handsets boot Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0
-
Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are powered by an Exynos 1080 processor, while the X60 Pro+ is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset.
They come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0.
The vanilla model houses a 4,300mAh battery whereas the X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ handsets pack a 4,200mAh battery.
-
Information
Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing details of the Vivo X60 series in India will be unveiled at the time of the launch. In China, the X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ start at CNY 3,500 (Rs. 40,000), CNY 4,500 (Rs. 51,000), and CNY 4,998 (Rs. 56,500), respectively.