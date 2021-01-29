Apple CEO Tim Cook made a commitment to privacy while speaking at the Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection conference. Calling it one of the top issues of the century, Cook asserted that privacy should be assigned the same weight as climate change. Cook's statements were cleverly coordinated with Apple releasing a document taking a jab at its competitors' privacy policies.

Coordinated attack Apple releases document educating users about data and privacy

Apple has clearly used the opportunity to go for Facebook and Google's jugular since their very business models are predicated on profiting off user data. Cook's carefully orchestrated pro-privacy speech has been well coordinated with the official document aimed at educating the public of the privacy pitfalls associated with the company's Big Tech rivals. There could be a tech war brewing on the horizon.

Evil in other ways Cook distances Apple from Big Tech's predatory privacy policies

Cook took the opportunity to distance Apple from the data mining and other predatory privacy practices of the rest of its Big Tech brethren. He was particularly against the "broad-brush categorization" of being lumped in with the likes of Facebook and Google, whose very business models involve making money off user data. The Apple CEO encouraged people to think deeper and understand their business model.

Cuts both ways Exhorting people to think critically isn't in Apple's best interests

However, exhorting people to think deeper could backfire for Apple. Because that will also make them come across instances of Apple lobbying the US government to weaken a forced labor bill, which would prevent it from manufacturing iPhones using Uighur concentration camp detainees. While Apple might not be entirely like its Big Tech peers, it still finds other ways to be evil.

Birds of a feather Let's not forget that Apple has committed privacy sins itself