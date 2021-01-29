As an addition to the Xperia line-up of smartphones, Sony is expected to launch the Xperia 1 III model soon. In the latest development, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared renders of the handset, revealing its key design features. As per the images, the Xperia 1 III will look similar to the Xperia 1 II and house a new periscope lens on the rear.

Design and display Sony Xperia 1 III: At a glance

The Sony Xperia 1 III will feature a glossy metal-glass body with a conventional rectangular screen, thin bezels, and a fingerprint reader integrated within the power button. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) HDR OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Xperia 1 III will sport a triple rear camera setup, including a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a periscope camera. A ToF sensor will also be present. Up front, it will offer a single selfie snapper. However, the specifications of these cameras are unknown.

Internals Under the hood

Not much is known about the hardware of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 III. However, it is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will likely pack a 4,000mAh or bigger battery. The device should also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information What about the price?