Last updated on Jan 22, 2021, 12:05 am

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for its Galaxy S10 and S10e handsets in India. The firmware brings all the features of Android 11 and One UI 3.0, including a refreshed UI design, updated stock apps, improved security and performance, conversation sections, and chat bubbles. It also bumps the Android security patch to January 2021.

Details about the update

The update carries version number G970FXXU9ETLJ/G970FOXM9ETLJ/G970FXXU9ETLJ and has a download size of around 1.8GB. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. However, you can manually look for the firmware by going to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Galaxy S10 and S10e

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S10 and S10e feature a punch-hole cut-out and an IP68 rating. The former has an in-display fingerprint reader while the latter gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The S10 bears a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) curved AMOLED screen whereas the S10e has a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED display.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S10 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. The Galaxy S10e packs a similar rear camera arrangement but misses out on the telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, both the models offer a 10MP (f/1.9) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood