If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone, this might be a good opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,500 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 (8GB/128GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Here are more details.

Deatils Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy A71 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 29,499 (MRP: Rs. 34,999). You can avail 5% unlimited cashback by making payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,200 (depending on the model).

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A71: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A71 offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Pink color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A71 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood