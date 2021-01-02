Last updated on Jan 02, 2021, 06:24 pm

Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone, this might be a good opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,500 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 (8GB/128GB) model.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Here are more details.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 29,499 (MRP: Rs. 34,999). You can avail 5% unlimited cashback by making payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,200 (depending on the model).
The Samsung Galaxy A71 offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
It is offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Pink color options.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
